G.Research Comments on Endo International plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

