FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:LUV opened at $49.13 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,354,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 876,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 334.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after buying an additional 854,642 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

