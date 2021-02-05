FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC PipeLines, LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TCP)

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TC PipeLines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC PipeLines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC PipeLines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

TCP opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

