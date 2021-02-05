FY2021 EPS Estimates for Makita Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Makita in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Makita has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

