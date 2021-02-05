FY2021 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.96. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

ETR opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Entergy by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Entergy by 561.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

