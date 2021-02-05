FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Increased by DA Davidson

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Altabancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALTA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $643.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth about $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 14,000 shares valued at $397,275. 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

