FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issued By DA Davidson

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Investar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

