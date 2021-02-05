FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92.

BCBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

