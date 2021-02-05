FY2020 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised by Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

