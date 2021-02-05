FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

MIDD stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 608,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.