FY2020 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Cut by Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.18 million and a PE ratio of 115.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.64. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.91 million.

About Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

