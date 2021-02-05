FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of EPD opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after acquiring an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,557,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

