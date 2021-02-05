FY2020 EPS Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

