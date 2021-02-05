FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

CG opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.65. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

