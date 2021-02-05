FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter.
CG opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.65. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.