FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nano-X Imaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nano-X Imaging’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,547,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

