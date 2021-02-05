FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issued By B. Riley

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.18) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.69.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $280.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 222.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $1,419,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 952.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth $250,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

