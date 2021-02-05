Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Up 11.1%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 5,306,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,591,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.