Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.79

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 170570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Futu by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

