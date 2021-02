Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Down to $99.80

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.80, but opened at $95.10. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $99.57, with a volume of 23,185 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £351.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

