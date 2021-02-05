Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Macquarie from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

