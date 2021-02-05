Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulgent Genetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $159.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after buying an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

