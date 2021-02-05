FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Shares Down 5.4%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.75. 912,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 618,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,840,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $10,000,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,358,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

