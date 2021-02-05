FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

