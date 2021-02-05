FS Development Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 8th

FS Development’s (NASDAQ:FSDC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 8th. FS Development had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $105,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FSDC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. FS Development has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development in the third quarter worth $5,599,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in FS Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,839,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

