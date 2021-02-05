Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.