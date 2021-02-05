Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.64 ($56.04).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €34.57 ($40.67) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.18 and a 200-day moving average of €38.28. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

