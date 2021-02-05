FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

