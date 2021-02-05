freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

