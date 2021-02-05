freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.62 ($24.26).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €18.56 ($21.84) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.06.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

