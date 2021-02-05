Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.91.

BEN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,616. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,761,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

