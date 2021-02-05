Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 1,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

