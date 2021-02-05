Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.68% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

