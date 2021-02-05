Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $485,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

