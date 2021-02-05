Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,842 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 579.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,135,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

UNM opened at $24.69 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

