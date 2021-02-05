Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

