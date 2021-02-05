Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

