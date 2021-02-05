Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

