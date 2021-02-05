Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 4,540 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,993,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after purchasing an additional 596,433 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 852,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of IPG opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.95.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.