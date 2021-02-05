Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,965,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.