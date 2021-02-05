Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 586,093 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 223,710 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lear by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lear by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

NYSE:LEA opened at $153.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $170.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

