Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,202,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

