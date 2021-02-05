Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after buying an additional 532,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

