Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,648.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

