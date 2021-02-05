Foster & Motley Inc. Has $792,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at $26,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.65 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

