Foster & Motley Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

