Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

EV opened at $70.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

