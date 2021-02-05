Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,745 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $36.03 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

