Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 554 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,242,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,411,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $278.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

