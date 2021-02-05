Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

FMTX traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 315,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.