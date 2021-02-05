Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.90.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

